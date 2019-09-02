Humphreys stars with bat and ball

CHRIS Humphreys took his 51st wicket of the Peppard Stoke Row season and his 200th for the club as the UNICORNS faced BRADFIELD in a friendly clash on Sunday.

The Unicorns posted 188-7 but were in danger of defeat as the visitors raced to 120-2, only for Humphreys to ensure a 34-run win as Bradfield were dismissed for 154.

On a flat track, Peppard inexplicably slipped to 78-4 despite Ian Harris making 28, only for Nutt (49) and Humphreys (48) to rebuild the innings as the hosts closed on 188-7.

After an extended tea which saw both sets of players watch Ben Stokes keep the Ashes alive for England, Bradfield lost early wickets to Satheech Elaganathan and Under 13 Tom Mennie, leaving them 20-2.

However, Jimmy Stansfield (71) came powering out of the blocks as he blasted the ball to all parts, his innings only ended when caught at long off by Nutt off the bowling of Humphreys.

Peppard’s first bowling double-centurion went on to add two further victims as he reached 200, and with Dion Sampson (2-41) and the returning Elaganathan (3-40) closing out the game, Bradfield were dismissed for 154.

Captain Fergus Nutt said: “Chris has only been playing on and off for five years, but he’s probably the most loved bloke in the club and to reach 200 is amazing. Hopefully there are many more to come for one of my best friends and an absolute hero of a man.”