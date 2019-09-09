Dickie stars with bat

HAMBLEDEN were put into bat by READING UNIVERSITY STAFF despite only having nine fielders ready to start the game.

Phil Rosier and Dan Reading scored 28 before Rosier was caught on 11. When Sam Francis came in the pair kept up the run rate until he was caught on 24.

Rafe Dickie joined Reading and their 83-run partnership was broken when Reading gloved the ball to Zia, on 52.

Dickie and James Grant took the total to 225-6 before Dickie’s innings of 91 was ended by a running catch at deep extra cover. In the final over, Zia took two consecutive wickets as Hambleden ended on 253-7.

Reading had 87 on the board before Bobby Paul took the first wicket and followed this with another two overs later. Rosier then dismissed Zia leg before wicket to make it 113-3.

Grant struck again with Reading 169-4 and then three more wickets fell during the next five overs.

Dave Saint then picked up two wickets, the last with the first ball of the final over. With only 10 men, Reading were all out for 244.