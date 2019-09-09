Monday, 09 September 2019

Ashton leads the way

RICH Ashton passed 1,000 runs for the season in a virtuoso display with bat, ball and in the field as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS beat WOODLEY by 41 runs on Sunday.

Charlie Laing (38) and Sam Kimber (36) set the PSR batting order up nicely before skipper Fergus Nutt (50 retired from 97 balls) and Ashton (50, retired from 29) carried their side to 266-7 from 35 overs. In reply, Woodley blasted the ball to all parts as they reached 120-2 from 17 overs.

However, the introduction of Hamish Scott induced an edge from Amol Lotke which was caught by Ashton at slip, and when Nutt bowled Pawan Purswani for 58, Woodley were under the cosh.

Scott went on to take 3-30, Nutt 2-26, and Ashton (2-5) with a brace of caught and bowleds — the first a one-handed effort — as the visitors were dismissed for 225.

