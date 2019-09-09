Maidlow picks up five wickets in stalemate

CHRIS MAIDLOW picked up five wickets for STONOR in a closely fought friendly match against GREYS GREEN on Sunday.

Put into bat, Greys openers Ahmed (56) and Butler (25) put on 68 before Butler — hampered by a pulled hamstring — was caught off Austin.

Greys then moved on to 100-1, before a flurry of wickets left Greys struggling at 117-5. Maidlow was the main destroyer who, after a loose start, bowled especially well to finish with figures of 5-39.

From this perilous mid-innings position, Holroyd (30) and Skilleter(33) rallied to good effect although, had Stonor held their catches, the situation may have been different.

Once they were parted at 163-6, the innings petered out and Greys closed on 186-9.

Stonor opened their reply with care, in the face of good bowling from Ahmed and Davies but the arrival of Lovatt (34) raised the scoring rate. With useful support from Austin (33) and Tinsey (32), Lovatt put Stonor in pole position to win but his dismissal, followed by two run-outs and a good outfield catch from Cross, dented their charge.

In the end, despite Powell’s knock of 21, Stonor were forced to rein in their attempted run-chase, in order to secure the draw.