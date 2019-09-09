Monday, 09 September 2019

Run outs prove costly

YOUNGSTERS Nathan May (59) and Oli Sedgwick (47) batted well but PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS fell to a 52-run defeat to the RICHARD DENNER XI on Sunday.

Matt Lowe (62), Mike Lowe (61), Simon Grovewhite (47) and Dave Pick (42) helped the visitors to 264-6 from their 35 overs. Rob Dyer (2-5) was the only Peppard bowler to impress.

Sedgwick and his father Nick (23) gave Peppard a solid platform, but run outs torpedoed the run chase. May batted well until he was caught short of his ground and, despite the efforts of James Watts (30) and his father Andy (26, not out), the Maharajahs only made 212-7.

