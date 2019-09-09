Berkshire unbeaten for fifth season

BERKSHIRE have completed their fifth successive season without losing a Western Division game — an incredible run of 30 matches, writes Dave Wright.

The champions, who also won three national play-offs in the process, finished this year’s campaign with a 281-run win against Dorset at Wargrave this week.

Euan Woods, who lives in Wargrave, hammered a career-best 184 off 236 balls, smashing one six and 22 fours. With Dan Lincoln making 65 and Savin Perera 49, Berkshire posted 439-8 from 90 overs.

Dorset only managed 150 in reply, with Andy Rishton taking 3-28 and Woods 3-38.

They were not asked to follow on and Berkshire’ s Lincoln stole the show, hammering seven maximums and five fours in a knock of 82 from 45 balls in 42 just minutes. When he was trapped leg before wicket, Berkshire declared at 230-4.

Set a target of 520, Dorset’s Luke Webb and 16-year-old Tom Prest put on 117 for the first wicket.

Skipper Webb was trapped leg before wicket by Chris Peploe for 59 with Prest going on to make 84 from 144 balls, hitting 11 boundaries in the process.

The spirited Dorset side survived for 78 overs before being dismissed for 238, with Peploe finishing with figures of 4-79, Woods 3-79, Ali Raja 2-24 and Rishton 1-44.

Berkshire will play Staffordshire in the four-day Championship play-off final at Banbury starting on Sunday, September 15.