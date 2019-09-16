Akhtar’s century in vain as hosts lose final encounter

HURLEY lost their final Sunday match of the season at Shepherds Lane against WELFORD PARK.

The hosts were asked to bat first in the early autumn sunshine and openers Pat Hinnell and Shoaib Kayani got them off to a good start with a partnership of 59 for the first wicket.

With none of the bowlers looking threatening, it took a direct hit from Praveen Dara to run out Hinnell. By the mid-innings drinks break the score had reached 87 for 1.

The first ball after drinks saw Ian Herrington trap Kayani on the crease and his concerted appeal for lbw was upheld. Naeem Akhtar continued to bat aggressively, joined by Akash Singh in a third wicket partnership of 45.

After Singh was dismissed, Akhtar went on to score an unbeaten 106 as Hurley finished on 222-4.

The Welford Park reply started cautiously against Joban Singh and Humair Ali with 32 runs coming from the first 10 overs as both bowlers beat the bat without success on several occasions.

Dave Walton replaced Joban and struck with his first delivery, Mark Jurgens beaten as the ball dipped under his attempted slog-sweep to hit the off stump. Praveen wasted no time in employing his full range of leg side shots to take 11 off the next five deliveries and with Walton going for 24 off his two overs, he was withdrawn from the attack in favour of Akhtar who responded with the wicket of opener Mike Brooks.

Catches in the covers from Hassan and Humair off Scott Taylor accounted for Praveen and Sharma as the visitors reached 94-4 at drinks.

With the required rate climbing to more than a run a ball, Hurley looked to be in control but a captain’s innings from Suvo Datta, aided by Herrington and Yasir Bandey saw Welford Park home with seven balls to spare.

HURLEY

S Kayani, lbw, b Herrington 36 P Hinnell, run out 16 N Akhtar, not out 106 A Singh, c Edwards, b Tempest 15 S Taylor, b Cale 6 H Ali, not out 9 Extras 34 — TOTAL 222

WELFORD PARK

M Jurgens, b Walton 3 M Brook, b Akhtar 20 P Dara, c li, b Taylor 30 P Sharma, c Ali, b Taylor 12 S Datta, not out 67 I Herrington, b Masharat 19 Y Bandey, not out 33 Extras 42 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 226

Best bowling: S Taylor 2-45.