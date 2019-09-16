Frieth have the edge in close encounter

FRIETH 2nds wrapped up their most successful season to date with an unlikely promotion still possible from Division 2 as they hosted WADDESDON on Saturday. A win was required, and an improbable combination of results from some other fixtures.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Frieth made a strong start, with tight bowling and work in the fielding leading to a run out being achieved on a run that was never on in the first place.

The positive feeling was short-lived as the visiting batsmen rallied and made it to drinks at five runs per over. Peter Wheeler (58) and K Severin (41) made the most of a slow pitch and tighter bowling after the break eventually saw Waddesdon score 183-7 from their allotted 40 overs.

In reply Frieth’s openers made light work of the new ball, making a 50 partnership before Ben Smiley (28) gloved one to the keeper and Alex McKenzie (25) drove to the cover fielder.

The Frieth wobble followed as Sam Ali (27) and Syed Mujtaba (21) led the recovery, albeit behind the desired run rate, which had grown to more than six an over.

Wickets continued to fall until Frieth needed 11 runs to win from the last two balls, with one wicket in hand. In a tense finale, Iain McKenzie hit one six towards the short boundary, and although he failed to middle the last ball of the match, was able to guide another shot just over the rope for six, to win the match.

Despite the win, Frieth finished in fifth in the league, reflecting on the batting collapses that took promotion off the table earlier in the season.