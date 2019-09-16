Crazies Hill triumph

CRAZIES HILL recorded a comfortable victory at LITTLEWICK GREEN last Sunday.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Crazies started confidently as Tom Tett, who was dropped twice, struck a rapid 36 which included five fours in one over. However, having added 56 with Swift inside eight overs, Symonds bowled Tett and when he did the same to remove Ollie Tett for a duck in his following over, Crazies were 60-2.

Crazies’ scoring was strangled by some tight bowling from Hesom and Juwele. During this period, Swift continued untroubled as he lost a succession of partners as Crazies went from 60-2 to 110-6. Finally, Swift found able support from the returning Scholfield and together they added 33 for the seventh wicket. Following Scholfield’s dismissal, Crazies again lost a couple of quick wickets to leave them 151-9.

Swift now changed his mode of attack and, together with Pritchard-Gordon, added an unbeaten 50 partnership for the last wicket, finishing 82 not out and allowing Crazies to post a target of 204.

Littlewick’s reply never got going in the face of a hostile spell from Ollie Tett, who removed Fuller and Russell cheaply.

Just as Littlewick threatened a riposte, Margrie had Latham well caught at long on by Ollie Tett and Hurley stumped by Adrian Tett in successive deliveries. When Margrie then had Juwell caught at deep square leg by Tom Tett in his next over, Littlewick were in trouble at 36-5.

As Crazies rotated their bowling attack, Littlewick wickets continued to fall regularly as Pritchard-Gordon, Scholfield and Allen all took a wicket.

However, a partnership of 45 by teenagers Williams and L Russell brought some respectability to the score, before Searle returned to remove them both in successive overs to leave Littlewick 117 all out and Crazies Hill victorious by 86 runs.