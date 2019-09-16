Ackerman in fine form

RIAAN Ackerman hit 75 runs but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds slipped to an eight-wicket home defeat as WEST READING 3rds wrapped up the Division 2 title last Saturday.

Hugh Asquith (46) and Mark Lambert (35) were also among the runs as Peppard Stoke Row posted a seemingly competitive 207-7, albeit on another good wicket at the Les Clark Oval.

That total proved insufficient, with Amaar Raja (98 notout) and Usman Shah (66 not out) in fine touch as West Reading overcame losing a couple of wickets to the youthful James Watts and Ruaridh Scott to chase the total down with 28 balls in hand.