Hambleden end season with win

HAMBLEDEN won their final match of the season at home against BRADENHAM on Sunday in a match that saw the home side bat first after captain Chris Sanders won the toss.

Phil Rosier and Dan Reading built a steady partnership during the first 23 overs. Alex Rae proved difficult to take runs from, bowling three maidens in his first spell. At the other end Liam Davies was conceding more, eventually finishing on 8-0-0-41. Steve Rae replaced his son and proved equally tight with figures of 5-0-0-9.

It was S Turner who finally broke the partnership when Rosier was caught on 32, by Matt Hoddell.

Phil Roberts removed Reading lbw on 38 before Ian McDonough was run out, without scoring, by Turner with a deflection onto the non-striker’s wicket as he left the crease. Two overs later, Rafe Dickie was caught on 8, in Ian Butler’s first over.

At 93-4 in the 28th over, a new partnership was forged between the experience of Nick Arnold and the youthful exuberance of Jonathan Jelfs.

Ash and Hoddell proved no match for Jelfs and when Alex Rae bowled Arnold on 5, the pair had taken the Hambleden total to 171, Jelfs having hit 60 off 24 deliveries, including six sixes and four fours. Joined by Sanders for the final six overs, who scored 23 not out, Jelfs finished the innings on 74 not out off 36 balls, setting Bradenham a target of 217 to win.

Hoddell and Hall opened the innings for Bradenham, but it was Hoddell, on 8, who fell first to James Grant, caught by Rosier at cover. At the other end David Saint bowled Butler for 0 in his second over, then removed Hall on 8, lbw in his third over.

Ash fell to Grant for 6, caught by Dickie at cover, then Turner was bowled, and Calum Farah-Hockley was caught by Sanders at mid-off, both for 0 and both in Saint’s fifth over.

In the 13th over Alex Rae (5) was bowled by Grant who finished his spell with 3-28 off seven overs, and Saint went one better with 4-22 off six overs, leaving Bradenham reeling on 46 for 7.

McDonough (4-0-1-12) had Roberts (10) caught by Dickie, diving towards mid-wicket when Will Ottaway (6-0-1-35) claimed the wicket of Sam Rae on 4, Dickie taking his third catch. Steve Rae now joined Liam Davies for the 10th wicket stand, which was finally ended when Jelfs clean bowled Davies on 40 with the first ball of his third over, having conceded just two runs.

With Rae not out on 10, and Bradenham all out for 105, Hambleden won by 111 runs.