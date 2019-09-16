Youngsters show class

UNDER 13 duo Tom Mennie and Ben Rumble were the stars of the show for PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS as they overcame a similarly youthful HORSPATH side by eight wickets on Sunday.

Having won the toss at Peppard Common, Horspath suffered a disastrous start as Rabiya Dogar edged Mennie to gully where Unicorns skipper Fergus Nutt took a regulation catch.

Young George Crawford and the more experienced Derek Watts rebuilt the innings, but Rumble accounted for the pair of them during a fine opening stint. Josh Richardson and Chris Hofen batted well in the middle order for Horspath, but with Ian Potter and Nutt accounting for them, PSR were in control.

Mennie (2-28 from seven overs) returned to account for Saif Dogar, and with Rumble (3-20) picking up another at the death, the visitors were restricted to 177-8.

In reply, Will Legg played an innings of resplendent class, retiring on 66 to lift his Unicorns average to 282 for the season.

Steve Rumble was bowled by a fine delivery from Josh Cummings, but with Daniel Watts making a fine unbeaten 56, the Unicorns reached 180-2 in 29.3 overs.