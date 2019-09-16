Away win not enough as villagers miss out on league title

PREMIERSHIP 1 basement side HURLEY lost their final match of the season at home against LITTLEWICK GREEN last Saturday.

Going into the match the visitors were looking for victory to keep their hopes of overhauling Pinner for the league title.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first on a track which provided pace and bounce for the bowlers. A hostile opening spell from Evan Gill and Warren Fry tore through the Hurley upper order reducing the hosts to 27-7 inside 16 overs.

There was no hint of the carnage to come as openers Naeem Akhtar and Imran Arshad took the score to 10 in four overs. The first ball of Gill’s third over saw Akhtar trying to work the ball to mid-wicket but losing his middle stump in the process.

The next four overs saw Arshad and skipper Josh Cole depart for the addition of only five more runs. Phil Ridgeway showed some stubborn resistance before a leading edge off Fry was held by Will Brockwell.

None of the middle order had any answer to Fry as batsmen disappeared quickly and by the 16th over, the hosts were languishing at 27-7.

Mike Walton was promoted up the order to try and stop the rot and together with Henry Graham added 54 for the eighth wicket in 22 overs.

Walton dropped anchor for 74 deliveries while Graham played his attacking style at the other end, hitting six boundaries in his 65-ball innings.

With none of the second-string bowlers able to break the partnership, Fry and Gill were brought back and it was Fry who ended Walton’s resistance with a well-directed bouncer that was fended to Kirk Graham at gully. Henry Graham soon followed, clean bowled by Gill and the innings ended with the next delivery which Akash was unable to keep out.

Despite chasing a low total, Littlewick Green did not have things all their own way, losing their first wicket with only eight runs on the board.

Waleed Nawaz played and missed at almost every delivery from Joban Singh before top edging to mid-wicket where Graham ran in to take the catch. While Will Neale dug in at one end, Kirk Graham looked to attack, punishing anything short, but his innings was cut short by a good length delivery from Akhtar that removed his middle stump.

Fry only lasted two deliveries before a low full toss from Akhtar had the same effect and at 24-3, Hurley sensed the chance of an unlikely victory.

Neale and Jack Mason-Apps added 22 for the fourth wicket before a diving catch at slip from Ridgeway off Graham sent Neale on his way.

Ravi Singh replaced Joban and was gifted the wicket of Mason-Apps who lost his off stump going for a cross batted slog. Panic appeared to set in as Maskell played an equally horrendous shot to Arshad with similar results.

The experienced Adrian Hurley provided a cool head to ease his side towards victory. With four runs needed, Ridgeway was introduced into the attack and a miss-field of his first delivery allowed the boundary to win the match.

HURLEY

N Akhtar, b Gill 2 I Arshad, c Hurley, b Gill 3 J Cole, b Fry 5 M Singh, c Maskell, b Fry 1 P Ridgeway, c Brockwell, b Fry 7 R Singh, c Gill, b Fry 0 G Singh, c K Graham, b Fry 2 H Graham, b Gill 45 M Walton, c K Graham, b Fry 8 J Singh, not out 5 A Singh, b Gill 0 Extras 10 — TOTAL 88

Best bowling: W Fry 6-22, E Gill 4-14.

LITTLEWICK GREEN

K Graham, b Akhtar 22 W Nawaz, c H Graham, b Singh 0 W Neale, c Ridgeway, b Graham 8 W Fry, b Akhtar 1 J Mason-Apps, b Singh 10 T Maskell, b Arshad 18 A Hurley, not out 23 J Akhtar, not out 0 Extras 7 — TOTAL 89

Best bowling: N Akhtar 2-39.

FREITH bounced back from consecutive defeats to win their final Premiership 2 match of the season at BRADENHAM.

Bradenham won the toss, and put Frieth into bat, a decision they rued as openers Tayab Ilyas and Saqib Ghafoor scored 51 and 38 respectively, putting the visitors in a strong position early in the match.

Further runs from Amar Ghafoor (31) and Ramzan Ghafoor (25) contributed to Frieth’s all out score of 228 in the 41st over.

In reply, the host’s opening five batsmen were able to contribute just 22 runs as Frieth started well. Rear guard action from Sam Rae (64 not out) and Liam Davies (58) gave the fielding side cause for concern as Bradenham passed the 200 run mark. However, Frieth were able to hold on, winning by 11-runs as the hosts ran out of overs.

Having lost the league lead the previous week, Frieth needed other results to go their way in order to claim the title but local rivals Cadmore End won their match by seven wickets, taking the title by 17 points from Frieth, who still gained promotion.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds skipper Toby Stevens won the toss and put hosts EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2nds into bat.

With plenty of bowlers to pick from, Stevens opened with Tom Dawson both using their speed and height to their advantage on a strip cut out of the local football pitch. Stevens and Dawson quickly gave their leave after keeping Emmbrook to 21-2 fromt 10 overs.

J Aston then took the leather and enjoyed his 12 over of right arm trundle only going for 32 runs and four wickets, having a fifer being dropped by the skipper. Ollie Heath and Rod Birkett locked down the other end and rattled through the remaining wickets to leave Emmbrook 139 all out.

Harpsden began their batting innings well with power hitting from Aston (20) finding the boundary from the first. Supported well by R Harrison (21), Harpsden looked for the early finish. However, with the uneven bounce off the pitch Harpsden quickly found themselves 62-5 at the tea break. Post tea Will Bevan (40) looked to steady the ship with J Alexander (34). R Ashcroft hit 12 not out as Harpsden reached 145-8 to win the match.