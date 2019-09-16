Skipper hits winning runs to secure second place finish for Checkendon

CHAMPIONS HARPSDEN ended their campaign with victory at home against mid-table WEST READING last Saturday.

Visiting skipper Davidson won the toss and elected to bat on a green but flat Harpsden wicket. West Reading got off to a rapid start, with Akeel Khan playing shots from ball one and blasting his way to 16 before falling to a yorker from Tom Hancock.

The Harpsden opener struck again three balls later, bowling Raja for 0 with an in-swinger which just clipped the top of the bails. Davidson dug in and combined well with his new partner Arif before miscuing a rank full toss to mid-off from the bowling of Tom Hancock.

At the other end Abdul Khaliq was delivering a masterful spell of swing bowling and his patience was rewarded as Khan played round an away swinger to fall for 18.

With the pitch appearing to flatten out the West Reading batsmen then began to stage a recovery, with Arif and Zaman putting on a hundred run partnership and pushing the visiting side over 200 before Zaman fell to Blake Hogan-Keogh for 55.

Some solid hitting from Gulfraz (28) and Wahab (15) saw the visitors make a late push towards a good total. However, the returning Tom Hancock bowled well at the death, dismissing both batsmen to finish with figures of 5-59 as West Reading ended up on 232-7 from their 45 overs.

In response, Harpsden got off to a solid start, with openers Hogan-Keogh and Adam Birkett taking advantage of some loose deliveries and passing their 50 partnership in the sixth over.

The pair continued in their typical dismissive fashion until Birkett was caught behind off the bowling of Gulfraz for 40. Sam Imlay (7) then fell victim to a direct hit run out from Zaman and wicket-keeper Mick Malloy arrived at the crease. The South African played in bombastic style, striking several boundaries as he and Hogan-Keogh broke the back of the run chase.

Hogan-Keogh brought up his fourth hundred of the season with a late cut in the 18th over and it appeared the duo were going to see Harpsden home until Malloy was bowled by Gulfraz for 20.

Verry joined Hogan- Keogh at the crease and played a solid supporting role as the Australian smashed several boundaries over the leg side to see Harpsden chase down the total in the 29th over, Hogan-Keogh finishing up on 123 not out as Harpsden ran out winners by six wickets.

Resurgent PEPAPRD STOKE ROW sealed a remarkable fourth-placed finish in the division after disposing of PENN AND TYLERS GREEN by seven wickets.

Having been on the verge of slipping to the foot of the table when the sides played nine weeks previously, Peppard Stoke Row made it six wins, a winning draw, two abandonments and a solitary defeat — when skipper Max Baker-Smith was absent — in a superb latter half of the season.

Sam Fooks made the initial breakthrough for the hosts as Chris Yates nicked off to Richard Ashton at first slip, the fielder then taking another fine grab to account for Raunak Biswas off the bowling of Alfie Burnett. Young Jake Wilson (58) and Simon Tattersall (51) shared a useful partnership, but Baker-Smith (4-52) turned the screw with a fine spell of off spin to restrict the visitors to 198-7 in their 45 overs.

Andy Watts (69 not out) and Peter Lamsdale (38) led from the front with an opening stand of 86, but the latter’s departure heralded a mini-collapse which saw Peppard Stoke Row sitting on 98-3.

However, Watts and Jason Vaughan-Davies (63 not out) — who made a maiden league half century for the club — put any doubts to rest as the home side reached 202-3 with 32 balls to spare.

RUISLIP VICTORIA chose to bat first at CHECKENDON and recovered from 7-2 thanks to some powerful hitting from A Shahzad and a patient half century by Vijay Malaparthi.

However, Rama Adigantlia’s flight and changes of pace brought him figures of 4-19 in 11 overs helped by safe catching, notably an agile effort in the deep from Sam Arrowsmith.

The visitors were restricted to a relatively modest 176 all out but Checkendon also suffered a bad start, falling to 19-3 after five overs. Top all rounder Amol Tyagi rescued them with an undefeated 76 off 70 balls with one six and nine fours.

Skipper Vikas Chib hit the winning run in the 32nd over as this four wicket victory confirmed Checkendon second place in their first season of Championship cricket.

RUISLIP VICTORIA

M Walker, b Tyagi 6 K Maan, c Guntake, b Tyagi 1 A Shahzad, c Arrowsmith, b Adigantla 41 V Mulaparthi, c Adigantla, b Tyagi 60 P Kapoor, c Warren, b Adigantla 3 R Maan, c & b Adigantla 2 J Bridge, c Gumtake, b Adignatla 9 Z Akhtar, b Warren 23 I Krunic, c & b Warren 7 S Khan, b Chib 8 F Gulchin, not out 6 Extras 11 — TOTAL 176

Best bowling: Adigantla 4-19, Tyagi 3-53.

CHECKENDON