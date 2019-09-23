Bennar’s contribution to club recognised at junior end of season awards

THE junior section of Henley Cricket Club held its end of season awards on Thursday evening of last week.

Added to the success of the senior side — who were the first team in history to win the Home Counties Premier League by being undefeated throughout the season — the U9 Pumas also made it through the whole campaign without loss as did the girls U12s who, along with the girls U10s made it to the Berkshire finals. Henley Boys U13s made it to the quarter finals while the U19s won the Berkshire Cup.

Chris Bennar picked up the junior section chairman’s award for outstanding contribution to junior cricket at the club for his help organising the ICC World Cup festival.

The other award winners on the evening were as follows: Most improved — U10 girls, Pari Kulkami; U11 Wildcats, Maxwell Dellor; U12 girls, Riya Lambu; U13 boys, Charlie Hughes; U14 girls, Mia Moore; U16 girls, Talia Blain. Team managers awards — U9 Lions, Alex Bennar; U9 Lions, Olly Barrett; U9 Lions, Emily Hewes; U10 girls, Lily Bowlby; U11 Wildcats, Olly Offwood; U12 girls, Kirsten Botha; U14 girls, Liberty Simmonds; U16 girls, Lucy Beale. Players’ player awards — U9 Pumas, Aakansh Naik; U10 girls, Niamh Quinn; U11 Wildcats, Joseph Woolhouse; U12 girls, Mary Briscoe; U13 boys, Conor Quinn; U14 girls, Lauren Hilditch; U16 girls, Nicola Lee. Best bowling — U9 Pumas, Rowan Garfath-Nebbett; U11 Wildcats, Tommy Lane; U11 Lynx, Josh Grocock; U15 boys, Tom Vockins. Batting superstar — U9 Pumas, George Piercy; U11 Wildcats, Joe Barratt; U11 Lynx, Oliver Hewes; U13 boys, Tom Atkinson; U15 boys, Reuben Leedham. Best allrounder awards — U11 Wildcats, Harry Rechner; U11 Lynx, James Grubb; U15 boys, Danny McAllister. Junior section chairman’s award for outstanding contribution to junior cricket at Henley.