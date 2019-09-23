Nutts’ knock not enough as Woodpeckers triumph

SKIPPER Fergus Nutt added a 15th entry to his bid to reclaim the Henley Standard John Searby Trophy, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS slumped to a six-wicket defeat to the WOODPECKERS on Sunday.

The home side lost Hamish Scott early on but with Richard Ashton striking the ball to all parts, the Unicorns set a fair platform.

Ashton (43) eventually fell, caught at deep mid-wicket and Scott Harris (33) was strangled down the leg side, but Sam Kimber (37) and Nutt (52) were also among the runs as the hosts posted a competitive 210-8 from their 35 overs.

U13 Tom took 1-14 during an excellent opening gambit of 1-14 from four overs, and with Satheech Elaganathan also claiming an early wicket, the Peckers were 45-2.

However, Barney Rubble (66 retired) and New Zealander Chris McCarthy (45) turned things around, and the away side were able to reach 212-4 with nine balls to spare.

Lee Vockins made 52 on his PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARJAHAS debut, but the visitors fell to a 50 run reverse at PRESTCOLD. Rob Dyer (2-32) was the pick of the Peppard Stoke Row attack as the hosts posted 196-7, the youthful quarter of James Watts, Connor Lamsdale, Archie Barker and Tom Vockins — all of them U15 or younger — grabbing a wicket apiece.

The senior Vockins opened up with Rob Simmons (20), but after their steady opening start, the Mahas reply fell away until Lord Andy Watts (26) tried his best to provide some late fireworks. It proved insufficient, though, and Peppard Stoke Row were eventually dismissed for 146.