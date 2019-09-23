Swift and Yasin shine with bat

CRAZIES HILL rounded off their season by cruising to victory at PINKNEYS GREEN last Sunday.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Pinkneys Green began solidly as Purches and Heyes began securely, despite some accurate bowling from Searle and Tett. Having added 60 runs, the introduction of Gus Montgomery turned the match towards the visitors.

Despite Purches looking untroubled, Montgomery (4-40) bowled Heyes and then had Harding caught at mid-on by Martin, before bowling Lyell with a full delivery and trapping Lyell lbw in successive deliveries reducing Pinkneys to 101-4.

Purches continued to have little problem with the Crazies attack and was unable to find any significant support as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Purches (102 not out) was able to complete an undefeated century in Pinkeys’ 191 all out.

Crazies began their run chase in confident style as Swift continued his fine form ably supported by Martin. Having added 60 for the first wicket, Martin was bamboozled by Anil and trapped lbw, as a change in bowling did the trick for Pinkneys.

Swift (75) continued to look in good form, passing 50 despite losing Tom Tett without score. With the score on 95, Crazies lost two quick wickets as Hann removed both Ollie Tett and Akhtar in the same over.

The final turning point of the match came in Hann’s next over when Yasin was dropped on 0. Having been given a let off and with solid support from Swift, Yasin (74) took the attack to the Pinkneys bowlers and raced to a quick half century, finishing the match with three successive sixes off Pinkneys captain, Harding.