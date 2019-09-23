Spin King loses out

UNDER 13 debutant leg spinner Toby King enjoyed an extraordinary PEPPARD STOKE ROW adult debut, but it sadly proved in vain as the friendly side were beaten by 57 runs at PURLEY on Saturday.

Fellow youngster Ben Rumble (2-25) again bowled well with the new ball and with James Rowson and Dominic Evans also both picking up a wicket apiece, the early stages were very much honours even.

Raj Senniappan (58) played a useful hand for the hosts, but the introduction of King (4-15 from seven overs) tilted the game in the visitors’ favour, and with Steve Rumble claiming 2-22, the hosts were dismissed for 158.

Skipper Will Legg and Don Townsin set about the run chase and the early indications were the away side could win the game, but with the former and Rich Ashton both falling to leading edges from left-arm paceman Barry Carter, the pressure ratcheted.

Evans (31) and Mark Lambert (28) offered hope, but there was little resistance from the lower-middle order and Peppard Stoke Row were eventually dismissed for 101.