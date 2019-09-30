Monday, 30 September 2019

Big-hitting Tyagi in fine form for hosts

TURVILLE PARK chose to bat in their 40 over friendly at CHECKENDON on Saturday on a pitch with pace and carry, allied to a lightning fast outfield , but were undone by some outstanding seam and swing bowling, particularly from Tony Breakspear who took 2-7 in five testing overs.

Jack Rogers hit a buccaneering 38 for the visitors including two sixes and four fours but when he became the second victim for left arm spinner Harry Wickens, Turville found themselves dismissed for 99.

Amol Tyagi made short work of the Checkendon target with a powerful undefeated 64, striking two sixes and 10 fours as the home team needed only 14.5 overs to complete victory by nine wickets.

TURVILLE PARK

P Bignall, c Chib, b Breakspear

6

P Bucknill, c Warren, b T Tyagi

0

J Hunt, c Breakspear, b Mendiratta

2

P Briffett, c Warren, b Breakspear

0

M Morton, b Jobe

24

H Steedman, b H Wickens

17

J Rogers, b H Wickens

38

C Rogers, c A Tyagi, b Jobe

0

C Henry, b Warren

6

N Henry, not out

9

Extras

6

TOTAL

99

Best bowling: T Breakspear 2-7.

CHECKENDON

A Tyagi, not out

64

A Chatterjee, c C Henry, b N Henry

18

P Khare, not out

17

Extras

4

TOTAL (1 wkt)

103

