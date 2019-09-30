Opener top scores for Greys Green

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
DESPITE a still, stifling afternoon, GREYS GREEN and SWYNCOMBE served up a feast of energy and excitement which ended in an exciting draw.
Asked to bat first, most of Swyncombe’s batsmen made a contribution, none more so than T Crockett who made 57 and Revill who hit 32. Together, the duo almost doubled the score from 78-4 to 144, at which point Swyncombe were looking at a score in excess of 200.
Greys Green were regretting several dropped catches but rallied to take the last six wickets for just 24 runs with Skilleter taking 3-10 and two wickets apiece for brothers Shafqat and Ahmed but 170 was still a tricky target.
This was made even harder by good opening spells by Maughan and Revill, with good back-up by the change bowlers, T Crockett and Hunt.
At 66-3 Greys Green were behind the rate with the final 20 overs remaining but a small injection of pace from Lambert seemed to galvanise Shafqat who, together with Ottaway, took Greys Green’s score from 82-4 to within touching distance of victory but the final over ended with the home side still seven runs short, though Shafqat had reached 62 not out.
SWYNCOMBE
|
R Wilson, c Ottaway, b Shafqat
|
0
|
C Dominic, c Skilleter, b Shafqat
|
14
|
K Dominic, b Ahmed
|
14
|
T Crockett, c Lambert, b Skilleter
|
57
|
D Crockett, c Ahmed, b Ottaway
|
17
|
J Revill, c Cross, b Jenkins
|
32
|
C Maughan, c Shafqat, b Skilleter
|
16
|
C Goodall, run out
|
2
|
I Hunt, not out
|
1
|
B Le Baige, b Ahmed
|
0
|
P Day, lbw, b Skilleter
|
1
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
170
Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-10, B Ahmed 2-20, M Shafqat 2-26.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, not out
|
62
|
B Ahmed, c T Crockett, b Maughan
|
17
|
T Cross, c C Dominic, b T Crockett
|
11
|
J Hesom, b Maughan
|
4
|
M Lambert, c K Dominic, b Hunt
|
10
|
J Ottaway, not out
|
33
|
Extras
|
26
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
163
Best bowling: Maughan 2-14.
