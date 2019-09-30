Monday, 30 September 2019

Opener top scores for Greys Green

DESPITE a still, stifling afternoon, GREYS GREEN and SWYNCOMBE served up a feast of energy and excitement which ended in an exciting draw.

Asked to bat first, most of Swyncombe’s batsmen made a contribution, none more so than T Crockett who made 57 and Revill who hit 32. Together, the duo almost doubled the score from 78-4 to 144, at which point Swyncombe were looking at a score in excess of 200.

Greys Green were regretting several dropped catches but rallied to take the last six wickets for just 24 runs with Skilleter taking 3-10 and two wickets apiece for brothers Shafqat and Ahmed but 170 was still a tricky target.

This was made even harder by good opening spells by Maughan and Revill, with good back-up by the change bowlers, T Crockett and Hunt.

At 66-3 Greys Green were behind the rate with the final 20 overs remaining but a small injection of pace from Lambert seemed to galvanise Shafqat who, together with Ottaway, took Greys Green’s score from 82-4 to within touching distance of victory but the final over ended with the home side still seven runs short, though Shafqat had reached 62 not out.

SWYNCOMBE

R Wilson, c Ottaway, b Shafqat

0

C Dominic, c Skilleter, b Shafqat

14

K Dominic, b Ahmed

14

T Crockett, c Lambert, b Skilleter

57

D Crockett, c Ahmed, b Ottaway

17

J Revill, c Cross, b Jenkins

32

C Maughan, c Shafqat, b Skilleter

16

C Goodall, run out

2

I Hunt, not out

1

B Le Baige, b Ahmed

0

P Day, lbw, b Skilleter

1

Extras

16

TOTAL

170

Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-10, B Ahmed 2-20, M Shafqat 2-26.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out

62

B Ahmed, c T Crockett, b Maughan

17

T Cross, c C Dominic, b T Crockett

11

J Hesom, b Maughan

4

M Lambert, c K Dominic, b Hunt

10

J Ottaway, not out

33

Extras

26

TOTAL (4 wkts)

163

Best bowling: Maughan 2-14.

