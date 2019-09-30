Opener top scores for Greys Green

DESPITE a still, stifling afternoon, GREYS GREEN and SWYNCOMBE served up a feast of energy and excitement which ended in an exciting draw.

Asked to bat first, most of Swyncombe’s batsmen made a contribution, none more so than T Crockett who made 57 and Revill who hit 32. Together, the duo almost doubled the score from 78-4 to 144, at which point Swyncombe were looking at a score in excess of 200.

Greys Green were regretting several dropped catches but rallied to take the last six wickets for just 24 runs with Skilleter taking 3-10 and two wickets apiece for brothers Shafqat and Ahmed but 170 was still a tricky target.

This was made even harder by good opening spells by Maughan and Revill, with good back-up by the change bowlers, T Crockett and Hunt.

At 66-3 Greys Green were behind the rate with the final 20 overs remaining but a small injection of pace from Lambert seemed to galvanise Shafqat who, together with Ottaway, took Greys Green’s score from 82-4 to within touching distance of victory but the final over ended with the home side still seven runs short, though Shafqat had reached 62 not out.

SWYNCOMBE

R Wilson, c Ottaway, b Shafqat 0 C Dominic, c Skilleter, b Shafqat 14 K Dominic, b Ahmed 14 T Crockett, c Lambert, b Skilleter 57 D Crockett, c Ahmed, b Ottaway 17 J Revill, c Cross, b Jenkins 32 C Maughan, c Shafqat, b Skilleter 16 C Goodall, run out 2 I Hunt, not out 1 B Le Baige, b Ahmed 0 P Day, lbw, b Skilleter 1 Extras 16 — TOTAL 170

Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-10, B Ahmed 2-20, M Shafqat 2-26.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out 62 B Ahmed, c T Crockett, b Maughan 17 T Cross, c C Dominic, b T Crockett 11 J Hesom, b Maughan 4 M Lambert, c K Dominic, b Hunt 10 J Ottaway, not out 33 Extras 26 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 163

Best bowling: Maughan 2-14.