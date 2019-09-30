Villagers fail to keep up with the run rate

HURLEY went down to a 51 run defeat in North West London against ICKENCHAM in their final match of the season last Saturday.

Mike Walton called correctly and invited the hosts to bat first in the 45 over friendly. Opener Matthew Jury played and missed at half a dozen deliveries before getting a leading edge off Umar Zamman that ballooned to mid-off into the safe hands of Yasir Gul.

Amaan Mahmood troubled the batsmen with some unpredictable bounce and was rewarded when Freddie Rumney top edged to Walton behind the stumps.

Dan O’ Driscoll and Rish Soni added 96 for the third wicket with O’Driscoll playing the lead. Soni never looked comfortable against Dave Walton and it was no surprise when he missed a flighted delivery which just about had enough pace to dislodge the bails.

Krish Patel made the best of his good fortune when dropped on the mid-wicket boundary to blast 54 from 28 deliveries. With the run rate approaching eight an over Hurley looked like they would be chasing a mammoth total but Phil Ridgeway and Raheem Dad put the brakes on. Three catches in the deep from Zamman helped Ridgeway and Kelvin Bailey pick up deserved wickets as the hosts finished on 269-9.

The Hurley opening pair of Baillie and Gul made a steady start with a partnership of 45 for the first wicket. Baillie stroked the ball to the boundary regularly but was undone by a slower delivery from Jai Charan.

Josh Cole failed to trouble the scorers, driving the ball to cover and setting off for a suicidal single which Gul was not interested in and failing to get back as the throw came in. Gul and Zamman added 68 for the third wicket before Gul was trapped in front by Guarav Pal. Just when the visitors were getting ahead of the game, Zamman skied to cover.

Ridgeway and Fernando kept Hurley in the hunt until Fernando was unlucky to be given out leg before to O’Driscoll. Mike Walton joined Ridgeway with 99 needed from 15 overs.

The veteran pairing kept up with the rate until Ridgeway was stumped off Harry Marner in the 35th over. The loss of Ridgeway ended any realistic hopes of Hurley chasing down the total but they finished on a creditable 218-9 with Dave Walton falling to the final ball of the match.