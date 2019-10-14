Artist’s pavilion painting to be sold at club fund-raiser

A PAINTING of Henley Cricket Club's pavilion will be auctioned at a sporting dinner next Saturday (October 19).

The acrylic painting was produced by artist Camilla Dowse following the installation of the new pavilion at the Brakspear Ground in 2010.

It will be sold at a black-tie dinner at Shiplake College, where former England spin bowler Graeme Swann will be the guest speaker.

Mrs Dowse, who lives in Henley and has a studio in Singers Lane, said it took two days to produce the painting.

She said: “It is a beautiful cricket ground and it is rare to have something in the centre of a town like that. I spent a couple of weeks going back and forth from the cricket ground and produced a couple of study paintings.

“It was very different to my usual subjects. I often do more urbanised and architectural studies, but I did enjoy doing this one.

“I have told them how much money it would sell for if it was in a gallery and it should be around £1,000. It will be nice to see it raise money.”

She has been an artist for 30 years and she will produce 50 limited-edition framed prints to sell alongside the original, one of which will hang in the pavilion alongside team photos.

Peter Neville, who runs a construction firm, Elegant Homes, was asked to build the replacement pavilion, having been involved with the cricket club since the late Nineties.

Artist John Hartley painted a picture of the ground and old pavilion 15 years ago and it was always Mr Neville’s ambition to source an up to date portrait.

He approached Mrs Dowse six months ago, having bought prints from her studio. He added: “Nine years later, I have finally got around to it. I came across Camilla last year when I bought some artwork from her.

“I became very interested in her architectural style and as a local artist, I thought it would be lovely if she could produce a painting of the pavilion that I built.

“What I like about this painting is it shows the pavilion in the context of Henley. It is very unusual to have a cricket ground in the town centre. It shows all of the surrounding buildings and the houses in Remenham Lane.”

Mr Neville, who lives on Grass Hill in Caversham, built his own home 10 years ago, having previously lived on Grosvenor Road.

He first got involved with the club when his son John was playing junior cricket for Henley and he is now the captain of the third eleven.

Now 61 years old, Mr Neville has stopped playing, but he continues to umpire on a regular basis. The old pavilion was 76 years old and had fallen into disrepair when it was demolished in 2009 and the project cost £400,000.

Mr Neville added: “We started construction in 2009 and finished in April the following year, just in time for the start of the new season. It is something I am very proud of.

“We are really looking forward to the dinner and it is great to have Graeme Swann. We have other items in the auction and it is a big fund-raising event for the club.”

All profits will be put towards the club's capital projects. The club is considering installing a new irrigation system, having fully repaid a loan from Henley Town Council to purchase the cricket ground.

The dinner, which starts at 7pm, will feature a live and silent auction and tickets cost £75. To book, email davidewinter@btinternet.com