Clubman of the year accolade for Bacon

CHAIRMAN Gerry Bacon was named Peppard Stoke Row clubman of the year at their annual awards night at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Friday.

Following his relentless work in overseeing the £277,000 renovation of the Peppard pavilion, alongside a huge amount of time fulfilling off-field tasks in the background, Bacon was a worthy winner and received a standing ovation from the guests in attendance.

Peter Lamsdale was named first team players’ player of the year after helping the side overcome a disappointing first half of the season to end in fourth place in the Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship Division. Veteran Andy Watts, who also stepped up from the second team, was batsman of the year, while Sam Fooks took the bowling honours.

The corresponding second team awards went to Rob Simmons, Matt Vines, and Rob Dyer and Roy Hayden, the latter two joint leading wicket-takers.

In the third team Mark Lambert was top run scorer, while skipper Matt Kimber took the bowling gong and Mikey Hennessy was players’ player. The Sunday Unicorns player of the year was Hamish Scott, who also received trophies having recorded his first century and five-wicket haul for the club.

Richard Ashton won the midweek prize, edging out Chris Humphreys and skipper Michael Chard who were also key figures in helping the side finish as runners-up in the Reading League and in becoming Keith Mitchell Memorial Cup champions.

Young spinners Connor Lamsdale (U12) and Grace Jones (U15) — who took 28 wickets apiece — received honourable mentions as they finished runners-up to James Watts (U15, 276 runs and 37 wickets) in the Oratory School young player of the year, while James Rowson took the most improved trophy.

Alongside Scott in receiving trophies for their maiden five-wicket hauls were Ian Jordan — who snared 7-16 for the third team against Knowl Hill — Jason Vaughan-Davies, whose effort against Purley included a hat-trick, and Dyer.

First-time centurion tankards were awarded to Peter Lamsdale, Scott and Ian Harris, while Fooks edged out Owen Simmons, Will Wakelam, Rowson and Chard to claim the Ducks Race.