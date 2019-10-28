Monday, 28 October 2019

Duo share top award

THERE were joint winners of two awards when Berkshire County Cricket Club held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Henley Cricket Club.

Archie Carter and Toby Greatwood shared the most improved player trophy, while Henley team-mates Tom Nugent and Andy Rishton were joint winners of the player of the year award with Rhodri Lewis voted the young player of the year.

Wokingham batsman Carter was unable to attend as he is playing in Australia, and Henley left-arm spinner Lewis was also not able to get to the function held last Friday.

Wargrave pace bowler Greatwood has just signed an academy contract with Middlesex.

Chairman Neil Doody congratulated skipper James Morris and his team on another tremendously successful season which saw them retain the Western Division title and MCCA Championship, in addition to regaining the MCCA Trophy.

Doody said Morris was “without doubt the most successful skipper in the club’s history” and he also praised the “outstanding” work of coaches Tom Lambert and Stewart Davison.

Lambert revealed that players Andy Rishton and Euan Woods have now joined the county’s coaching team.

