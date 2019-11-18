Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Butler’s double

Butler’s double

NETTLEBED Cricket Club held their end of season awards evening at the White Hart Hotel in Nettlebed on Friday night.

Sam Butler was a double winner with the players’ player and batsman of the year award going his way,

Tom Vockins picked up the bowler of the year award.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33