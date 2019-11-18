Butler’s double

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
NETTLEBED Cricket Club held their end of season awards evening at the White Hart Hotel in Nettlebed on Friday night.
Sam Butler was a double winner with the players’ player and batsman of the year award going his way,
Tom Vockins picked up the bowler of the year award.
18 November 2019
