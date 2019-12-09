Awards for cricketers

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
WARGRAVE Cricket Club presented prizes to players at its end-of-season awards.
The event was held at the Old Pavilion and attended by members of the senior and colts teams.
This year, Wargrave finished top of their division, which means they will be playing in the Home Counties Premier League next year. The prize winners were:
1st XI Players’ player — Mark Firth
1st XI Captain’s player — Michael Holder
1st XI Performance of the Year — Toby Greatwood 81 (34) v Boyne Hill
2nd XI Player of the year: — Martin Smith
2nd XI Most improved players — Taran Sohi and Tom Walker
3rd XI Player of the year — Freddie Lanch
3rd XI Batsman of the year — Huw Thomas
3rd XI Bowler of the year — Emma Walker
4th XI Performance of the year — Ruth Payne
Club person of the year — Matt Townson
Young Cricketer of the year — Taran Sohi.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say