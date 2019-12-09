Monday, 09 December 2019

Awards for cricketers

WARGRAVE Cricket Club presented prizes to players at its end-of-season awards.

The event was held at the Old Pavilion and attended by members of the senior and colts teams.

This year, Wargrave finished top of their division, which means they will be playing in the Home Counties Premier League next year. The prize winners were:

1st XI Players’ player — Mark Firth

1st XI Captain’s player — Michael Holder

1st XI Performance of the Year — Toby Greatwood 81 (34) v Boyne Hill

2nd XI Player of the year: — Martin Smith

2nd XI Most improved players — Taran Sohi and Tom Walker

3rd XI Player of the year — Freddie Lanch

3rd XI Batsman of the year — Huw Thomas

3rd XI Bowler of the year — Emma Walker

4th XI Performance of the year — Ruth Payne

Club person of the year — Matt Townson

Young Cricketer of the year — Taran Sohi.

