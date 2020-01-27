Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Junior coaching

CRICKET coaching for youngsters will get under way at Shiplake College this weekend.

The junior sessions, run by Performance Cricket, will run from this weekend for 10 weeks until the weekend of April 4/5 with no session taking place on February 14/15 due to half-term.

The girls’ and women’s training sessions (year two and above) will begin tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 2.30pm with the U13/U15 boys beginning their session later in the day from 5.30pm to 6.45pm.

The boys’ U9s begin on Sunday from 3pm to 4.15pm with the U11 boys afterwards from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33