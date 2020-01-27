Junior coaching

CRICKET coaching for youngsters will get under way at Shiplake College this weekend.

The junior sessions, run by Performance Cricket, will run from this weekend for 10 weeks until the weekend of April 4/5 with no session taking place on February 14/15 due to half-term.

The girls’ and women’s training sessions (year two and above) will begin tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 2.30pm with the U13/U15 boys beginning their session later in the day from 5.30pm to 6.45pm.

The boys’ U9s begin on Sunday from 3pm to 4.15pm with the U11 boys afterwards from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.