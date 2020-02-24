Davison appointed Twenty20 skipper

BERKSHIRE County Cricket Club are to have two captains next season.

James Morris, the most successful skipper in the club’s history, will continue to lead the side in the Championship and 50/50 matches, but Henley wicketkeeper Stewart Davison is to take charge in the Twenty20 competition.

Newbury schoolmaster James, who led the county to national Twenty20 success in 2018, will continue to have brother Richard as his deputy, while spinner Luke Beaven will be Davison’s vice-captain.

Berkshire performance manager Tom Lambert said: “I’m delighted that Stewart accepted the role as it’s thoroughly deserving. Since 2015, he has stood alongside me and the success the county have had simply wouldn’t have happened without his enormous influence on the squad. It will give me great personal pride to see him lead the lads out.

“It was fantastic to have Luke back last summer and his influence in the changing room in all formats was there for all to see and I have no doubt he will support Stewart superbly.

“We see this as a great opportunity to use the Twenty20 competition with one eye very much on the future with regards to more responsibility for two senior players like Stewart and Luke, and a continuation of our mission to continue to nurture and bring through young

home-grown Berkshire talent.”