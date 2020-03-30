All cricket suspended

WARGRAVE Cricket Club has suspended all activities as a result of the coronavirus.

The club has stopped pre-season training in line with the advice from the England and Wales Cricket Board about recreational cricket.

It has also closed the President’s Bar and is considering the need to postpone or cancel future events.

A spokesman said: “Alongside the government’s decision to close social hubs, this means that all cricket club activity is suspended until further notice.

“The outdoor nets at the recreation ground are shortly to be locked and the codes changed.

“There are some immediate challenges that the suspension of cricketing activity poses for the club’s finances with our main source of income — the President’s Bar — now closed.

“The committee will work through these implications in the coming week. We will be suspending the collection of 2020 membership fees until further notice.”

They added: “We will be planning to ensure the club quickly fills a void that will inevitably emerge in many people’s lives over the coming weeks.”