Cricketers head back to training nets

SENIOR players at Henley Cricket Club have begun to return to training following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

No date has been given for the start of the new season, which was due to begin last month, with Henley the defending champions in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

But the league has issued guidelines to clubs to allow their players to get some practice ahead of any possible re-start.

Henley, say practice sessions are limited to a household group, or two people from different households and social distancing rules apply.

All practice sessions must be booked online in advance. Five parts of the ground are bookable: one astroturf net, one turf net and three outfield areas. Players should bring their own cricket balls and protective equipment. The clubhouse is closed but the umpires’ room will be opened during sessions for toilet, hand washing and first aid.

Senior men have priority on Tuesday and Thursday (4pm to 9pm), Thursday (4pm to 9pm) and Saturday and Sunday (2pm to 9pm). Only members of the club and Henley Juniors can train. For more information, visit www.henleycricketclub.co.uk