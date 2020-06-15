Champions hopeful season can start

BERKSHIRE could be back playing competitive cricket in August, says its head coach.

Former Henley bowler Tom Lambert says he is keeping his fingers crossed that they get the green light as soon as it is safe for the season to get underway.

Berkshire won their fourth successive Minor Counties Championship title last season, remaining unbeaten in 30 Western Division fixtures, and also won the MCCA KO Trophy final. The side had their last training session on March 10 before the coronavirus pandemic halted all cricket.

Lambert said: “Frustration is the obvious emotion we have got at the minute. We were only a week or two ahead of our opening game of the season against Middlesex.

“There is very little we can do practically with them [the players] but I think the culture we have built over the last three or four years and the success, the boys are very self-sufficient. They are a really good bunch and keeping themselves nice and fit.”

Lambert said he had learned that play could start in August so counties are trying to put plans in place without any further delay.

He added: “Our form of cricket still seems a long way off but we are keeping our fingers crossed.”