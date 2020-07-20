Holloran’s savage hitting helps side to victory in chase

KIDMORE END Cricket Club faced BOYNE HILL in a friendly on Saturday in a 40-over match.

Players had to change in the boots of their cars, sanitise their hands every six overs and clean the ball with anti-bacterial wipes, but these inconveniences were a small sacrifice to pay.

Boyne Hill skipper Tom Mellor won the toss and Kidmore were inserted on a pitch still drying out from the heavy mid week rain.

Openers Jeff Sheldon and Manpreet Singh, started watchfully but positively, both players driving the ball well. Sheldon was the first out for 17 when he edged a very good leg cutter to the wicketkeeper.

A steady partnership then developed between Abishek Chatterjee and Singh. Chatterjee took his time to get going, but Singh batted gracefully driving with aplomb, eventually Chaterjee got his eye in too and struck a number of lofted cover drives including one mighty maximum.

Together they added 100, until Chatterjee was trapped leg before wicket for 53 from 79 balls. Singh fell shortly after for 63. It took some fine running between the wicket and inventive stroke play by Gothoskar with 20 runs from 21 balls, Leach 12 from 15 balls and Ashby 25 from 22 balls to propel Kidmore to 214-5.

As the pitch had flattened and dried out during the day’s play, defending 214 was always a tough ask and Boyne Hill lost just one opener in the first 10 overs caught by keeper Leach off the bowling of Frost.

Kidmore fielded several debutants and the new bowlers were finding their feet. Usually bowlers would become acclimated to the surroundings in more bowler friendly conditions of April, but this was not to be.

Some fine batting by Boyne Hill’s Hammerton, who hit 63, and Ilyas, with 68, put Boyne Hill within spitting distance of the Kidmore total.

However, Kidmore did rally towards the end of the innings as the bowling attack tried different ends and different tactics and this bore fruit. Vikas Chib picked up two wickets with some accurate medium paced cutters, Amol Tyagi began to find his rhythm and Gothoskar also discovered from which end he preferred bowling at Kidmore. The game ended with Boyne Hill winning by five wickets.

The next day Kidmore faced Sulhamstead. On a blisteringly hot day, Kidmore End Sunday skipper Jake Leach opted to bowl first.

Frost sent down six luckless overs for 26 runs despite finding the edge frequently and, in one over, beat the edge of Sulhamstead batter Walden on five consecutive occasions.

Gothoskar also bowled an accurate spell of six overs for 24 runs, looking far more comfortable than he had the previous day.

Wilkinson, who took two wickets for 26 runs, had Walden caught in the gulley for 24 to make the score 76-1. He went on to trap Briggs leg before wicket for one before a diving stop by Billy Oliver in the covers ran out McEwen for 64.

A fine partnership of 51 between McEwen (Snr) and Seward pushed Sulhampstead’s score up to 167 but the bowlers Nathan Ruegg, Alex Berry and George Batty stuck to their task well. However, it was the younger Ruegg, Headly, who stole the show at the end of the innings with his crafty spin bowling.

His changes of pace, angle and delivery left many batsmen swinging hard but rarely making contact. Headly Ruegg took two wickets and was on a hat-trick in the last over of the innings. He was supported by Gothoskar, who took two wickets and Frost who took one wicket from the other end. Sulhampstead finished on 203 from their 40 overs.

Kidmore started their innings in a hurry. Harris struck the ball well off his back foot, piercing the covers regularly, whereas Holloran wielded his bat savagely, scoring 19 off 12 balls before he was caught behind.

Tom Bodeker came in at three and stroked the ball through the covers off front and back foot and pulled the ball when the bowlers dropped short. He was not out with 88 from 129 balls .

Leach, in at four, scored 43 from 49 balls, before being bowled and it was left to Gothoskar, (18 not out) to guide the errant bowling to the boundary and steer Kidmore home to a seven-wicket victory.