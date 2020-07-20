Lamsdale becomes youngest player to reach 50 for club

PEPPARD Stoke Row’s young guns claimed the bragging rights against their more experienced opponents as they claimed a dramatic three-wicket success in their intra-club game at Peppard Common on Saturday.

Nick Sedgwick (36) and Don Townsin (37 retired) gave a solid platform for the “Old Boys” with an opening partnership of 54, which was only ended when the former was bowled by debutant left-arm seamer Alex Vile.

Matt Syddall added a breezy 28 before Chris Humphreys (2-13 from six overs) applied the breaks with a tidy spell. A late flourish from Peter Lamsdale, which included two massives sixes, helped his side end their 40 overs on 189-4.

Youngsters skipper Andy Watts (52 retired) and Mark Price (51 retired) both looked in excellent form as they put their team in firm command with a partnership of 114, but a flurry of wickets left the game in the balance.

However, despite the best efforts of skipper Rob Dyer (3-28), a mature innings from Owen Simmons (32, not out) ensured the youth claimed the victory by reaching 192-7 with just four balls to spare.

In a separate intra-club game at the Les Clark Oval, Stoke Row, members of the second and third squads were also in action, playing under the auspices of “Old Stoke Row” and “Old Peppard”.

Mark Lambert (48, not out) and Jacob Lamsdale (39) were the stand-out performers as “Old Stoke Row” posted 190-7 from their 40 overs, Lambert blasting 21 from the last six balls of the innings.

Pradeep Kumar (45) led the run chase but with Matt Ravden and Allan May proving frugal in the middle overs and youngsters Tom Mennie (3-32) and Danny May (2-17) also impressing, “Old Peppard” came up short on 166-8.

Meanwhile, Connor Lamsdale became the youngest Peppard Stoke Row player to make a half century game in an adult fixture as the Unicorns defeated Theale & Tilehurst by 51 runs on Sunday.

Having lost Sam Kimber for a first ball duck, 13-year-old prodigy Lamsdale joined fellow youngster Daniel Watts in rebuilding the innings.

Watts played the role of aggressor before falling for 40, skipper Fergus Nutt continuing the assault he posted 79 before retiring.

However, it was Lamsdale’s innings which hinted at much more to come, the unflappable teenager eventually ending unbeaten on 60. With Rich Ashton (28 not out) adding some useful late runs, the Unicorns ended their 40 overs on 217-3.

Theale made a disastrous start as Tom Mennie had Tom White smartly caught at slip by Ashton from the first ball of the innings.

Arsalan Ahmed (52) and James White (46) steadied the ship with a second-wicket stand of 92 before the former was caught by Lamsdale off the bowling of his elder brother Jacob. However, there was little resistance after Tom Brown accounted for White with a quicker ball, the highlight being Chris Humphreys becoming the first Peppard player to reach 200 wickets for the club during a six-over spell of 1-14.

The last rites were handed out by Hamish Scott (2-27) and appropriately Connor Lamsdale, who took the final wicket as Theale were dismissed for 166.

Peppard Stoke Row’s newly-resurrected Maharajahs side also earned an opening-day victory as they won a thriller at home to Weekenders by one wicket.

The side, which is made up of “lads and dads” from the club’s under-14 cohort, restricted their opponents to 170 and skipper Mark Lambert then held his nerve to strike the winning runs as his side reached 174-9.

Chris Proudfoot (44) and Dave Lambert (46) had earlier held the innings together with a fine partnership.