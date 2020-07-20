Henley return with friendly win against newly-promoted Wargrave

A BEAUTIFULLY manicured Brakspear Ground was suitably wreathed in glorious sunshine to mark the return of cricket at long last.

That cricket has been missed was also reflected in the large crowd that ringed the boundary, socially distanced, of course, but revelling in a friendly local derby between 2019 Home Counties Premier League champions Henley and, from just up river, Wargrave, newly-promoted to the league’s Division 2.

The visitors have had some impressive campaigns in recent years that has seen them work their way steadily up the ranks of Thames Valley Cricket League to become Division 1 champions in 2019.

Despite the very necessary imposition of safeguards to combat the threat of covid-19, this was almost cricket as we know it.

In the way of a friendly warm up, it was agreed that a near full strength home side should bat first.

Skipper Mike Roberts and Mike Williams led the way at a fair clip with 100 on the board by the 18th over as Roberts creamed the Wargrave attack to all points of the compass, ably supported in that regard by Williams (39).

Roberts would retire on 72 but all the top order Henley batsmen showed some decent form, particularly given the long lay off.

Richard Morris too showed no rustiness in a robust 47, also retiring. Although Johnny Connell and Euan Brock went cheaply, Monty Bradbury reminded everyone what a prospect he is with an authoritative and unbeaten 24, surprising and alarming a snoozing spaniel in the process with one of his boundaries.

In reply, Wargrave were never really in the hunt in terms of chasing down Henley’s 275 as the Henley bowling attack clicked smartly into gear, sharing the spoils, a slimline Harry Jordan the pick of the bowlers with 3–21.

That said, Wargrave stuck to their task and saw out their overs, with former Henley men, Greatwood (21) and Robinson (39) prominent.

The day certainly gave the visitors a clear idea of the step up that Premier League cricket is and also the benchmark they must ultimately aspire to.

For the remainder of this season, the league has scrapped the two divisions and done away with promotion and relegation.

Instead, in accordance with guidance from the ECB, clubs from both divisions will play each other in 40-over, pink ball, coloured clothing matches on a more localised basis with play-offs for the top eight sides at the end of the traditional season for a special 2020 cup and plate, so retaining a competitive edge. These two sides will not meet again unless they make the play-offs.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Wargrave travel to Thame Town and Henley are at The Butts Kingston Blount, where Aston Rowant are the hosts. Both games start at noon.