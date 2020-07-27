Spinners find form

THE PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS spin quartet were in fine form as they bowled their side to an emphatic 156-run victory at home to ELMHURST on Sunday.

Having chosen to bat first, the Unicorns made hay as Scott Harris (72 retired) and Sam Kimber helped them reach 245-6 from their 40 overs.

Elmhurst began their reply strongly, but Chris Humphreys (3-10), Fergus Nutt (3-14), Connor Lamsdale (2-1) and Kimber (1-4) then got to work as the away side capitulated to 89 all out.