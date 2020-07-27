Maharajas outgunned

School will stay and expand for time being
A DEFIANT half century from George Lee proved in vain for the MAHARAJAS as they went down by 107 runs at home to SWYNCOMBE.
Aiden Keeble smashed a sensational 120 for the visitors as they racked up a total of 257 despite the best efforts of young Toby King and Harry Harper.
The Maharajahs’ reply never really got going and they closed their 35 overs on 150-8.
