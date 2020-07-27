Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Watts stars in middle

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS won an epic clash at NETTLEBED.

Under-15 player James Watts was the star performer for the visitors as his 45 runs led them to a score of 168-7 in 35 overs.

Tom Vockins (2-15), Owen Simmons (2-25) and Charlie Graham (2-28) all impressed for Nettlebed with the ball.

Rob Simmons (54) and Chris Young (43) helped put the hosts in the driving seat as they chased the runs down.

However, a brilliant spell from Hamish Scott (4-12), aided by Will Wakelam’s 2-29, ensured the Pandas castled their opponents for 165 with two balls remaining.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33