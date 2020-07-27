Watts stars in middle

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS won an epic clash at NETTLEBED.

Under-15 player James Watts was the star performer for the visitors as his 45 runs led them to a score of 168-7 in 35 overs.

Tom Vockins (2-15), Owen Simmons (2-25) and Charlie Graham (2-28) all impressed for Nettlebed with the ball.

Rob Simmons (54) and Chris Young (43) helped put the hosts in the driving seat as they chased the runs down.

However, a brilliant spell from Hamish Scott (4-12), aided by Will Wakelam’s 2-29, ensured the Pandas castled their opponents for 165 with two balls remaining.