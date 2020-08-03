Peppard thwarted by storm

SPIN duo Matt Syddall and Chris Humphreys nearly bowled PEPPARD STOKE ROW to victory in the Berkshire, Mid Bucks & Chilterns League at SHINFIELD, only for the weather to have the final say.

Having won the toss, Oli Sedgwick made the breakthrough when Hemant Mathur gloved a rising delivery to wicket-keeper Michael Chard to leave the hosts 0-1.

Humphreys then bowled Prashant Ghandi, as the first rain break arrived with Shinfield 23-2.

After a 30-minute delay, Humphreys (3-16) and Syddall (4-24) turned the screw. The highlight was a one-handed caught and bowled from the latter. The hosts were eventually blown away for just 59 in 28.1 overs.

Peppard’s big-hitters Vaughan-Davies and Rich Ashton promoted up the order to try and blast their side to a quick victory but the rain returned and the game abandoned.