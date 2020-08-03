Legg seals victory with six

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A SUPERB unbeaten 80 from Will Legg helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW MIDWEEK XI cause a minor upset with an eight-wicket success at home to READING on Wednesday last week.
Brothers Jacob (2-11) and Connor Lamsdale (2-23) did the majority of the damage for the home side as Reading were restricted to 133-8 in their 15 eight-ball overs.
Despite losing an early wicket, Legg and Sam Boughton (45) paced the run chase, with the former ensuring victory with three balls to spare when he launched a huge straight six over the main road.
03 August 2020
