Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Play softball

SOFTBALL cricket sessions for women are being hosted by Wargrave Cricket Club on Thursday evenings.

Participants are divided into small groups to ensure social distancing.

Coaching is delivered by Neville Wallace, who previously ran the Berkshire Women’s team, and the Berkshire Girls Pathway.

Each hour-long session costs £20 and no previous experience is required. For more information, visit
shorturl.at/ghpEW

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33