Play softball

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
SOFTBALL cricket sessions for women are being hosted by Wargrave Cricket Club on Thursday evenings.
Participants are divided into small groups to ensure social distancing.
Coaching is delivered by Neville Wallace, who previously ran the Berkshire Women’s team, and the Berkshire Girls Pathway.
Each hour-long session costs £20 and no previous experience is required. For more information, visit
shorturl.at/ghpEW
POLL: Have your say