Visitors undone by Barrow boundary

HAMBLEDEN lost their first fixture of the season away at WEST WYCOMBE on Sunday.

Hambleden batted first with Dan Reading partnered by Nick Arnold. Opening bowlers Barrow and Wagner kept the run rate down to 2.5 an over and with a slow outfield Reading and Arnold were not hitting boundaries. Consequently, Arnold ran out of steam and had to retire on 27, but returned on the very last ball of the innings to finish not out and carry his bat.

The first proper wicket fell when Reading, now in partnership with Ian McDonough, drove towards cover and left his crease only to be run out on 32 by Jones.

Sam Francis joined McDonough and lasted four overs before also being run out on six. With the score at 75 and with only 11 overs remaining, Adam Richards came to the crease. Quickly hitting nine runs, Richards began to look assured, only to be clean bowled by Evans.

Each of the next three overs saw the fall of a wicket (McDonough on 10, bowled by Mees; James Ottaway for six, bowled Jones; David Saint, caught off Mees for two). In the 38th over, both Kieran Bailey on three and Chris Sanders on 16 were removed. It took just two more overs before Paul Richards was caught by Wagner off Mees at square leg for a duck. Will Ottaway finished on six not out partnered by opener Arnold who faced the last ball. Hambleden finished on 128-9.

Hambleden took to the field keenly aware of the need to keep things tight, and when keeper Paul Richards caught Sage behind off Will Ottaway’s fourth over, West Wycombe’s run rate matched that of Hambleden.

Jones and Irfan stepped up the pace and by the 20th over, when Irfan was caught on 36 by Sanders off James Ottaway, the score was 75-2. Shortly afterwards Jones retired on 51. McDonough bowled tightly without reward. The situation improved with James Ottaway (3-25) bowling out Biffa on four and Leach on one, leaving West Wycombe four wickets down and needing 32 runs off 12 overs. Sanders had Woolhams caught on two by Adam Richards, then Will Ottaway returned to replace Bailey and bowled Evans on 16.

With five overs and five balls remaining, West Wycombe only required two to win and Barrow hit a boundary through square leg at the start of the 36th over to complete their victory by four wickets.