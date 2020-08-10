Monday, 10 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wickens in fine form

STROKEMAKERS’ visit to CHECKENDON was a high-scoring encounter last Sunday.

Despite losing big hitter Tanaj in Tony Breakspear’s first over the visitors went for their shots throughout with Tippu top scoring before a leg injury forced him to retire on 47.

Checkendon were below their best in the field and later looked to be heading for a heavy defeat on 107-9.

However, a remarkable last wicket stand saw Harry Wickens (50 not out) record his first half century as he and Breakspear put on 75 to restore some honour for the home side.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33