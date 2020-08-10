Wickens in fine form

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
STROKEMAKERS’ visit to CHECKENDON was a high-scoring encounter last Sunday.
Despite losing big hitter Tanaj in Tony Breakspear’s first over the visitors went for their shots throughout with Tippu top scoring before a leg injury forced him to retire on 47.
Checkendon were below their best in the field and later looked to be heading for a heavy defeat on 107-9.
However, a remarkable last wicket stand saw Harry Wickens (50 not out) record his first half century as he and Breakspear put on 75 to restore some honour for the home side.
