Wickens in fine form

STROKEMAKERS’ visit to CHECKENDON was a high-scoring encounter last Sunday.

Despite losing big hitter Tanaj in Tony Breakspear’s first over the visitors went for their shots throughout with Tippu top scoring before a leg injury forced him to retire on 47.

Checkendon were below their best in the field and later looked to be heading for a heavy defeat on 107-9.

However, a remarkable last wicket stand saw Harry Wickens (50 not out) record his first half century as he and Breakspear put on 75 to restore some honour for the home side.