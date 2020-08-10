Ton-up Singh shines as Hurley gain record-breaking victory

FOR the third of this season’s 40 over contests, HURLEY 1sts travelled to PENN AND TYLERS GREEN last Saturday where they lost out in their Premiership 1 clash.

Hurley were invited to bat and soon found themselves three wickets down, a start from which they never fully recovered.

Kelvin Baillie and Shoaib Kayani fell leg before wicket while Abdul Jabbar was caught at mid-off to leave the visitors 16-3 after three overs. Suhail Khalid had opened the bowling for the hosts and had produced a lively and accurate spell.

Ibraz Hussain was undaunted by the clatter of wickets and played another fine innings. He and Ian Dawkins lifted the score to 64 until the latter was caught behind off a thin edge in the 10th over.

Dawkins’s departure brought to the crease Phil Ridgeway who played one of his best innings in recent matches. Ibraz was unfortunate to be bowled by a delivery that kept unexpectedly low, a fate that also befell Imran Arshad later in the innings.

Ridgeway and Arshad added 62 for the seventh wicket. Ridgeway eventually played a tired shot in the heat and was bowled. Cameron Wright and Raheem Dad became the third and fourth lbw victims of the innings.

Mike Walton can usually be relied upon to use the remaining overs in these situations, but 10-man Hurley were unable to provide him with a partner. Hurley closed with a potentially defendable 170 but having not used their final eight overs.

In reply Hurley opened the bowling with Dawkins and Arshad but found restricting the hosts’ scoring difficult.

Arshad started well and bowled Will Stonehouse in the sixth over with the score on 36 but lost his form and was replaced by Dad. Captain Chris Yates and Connor Haumann added 74 for the second wicket in nine overs until the pair were separated after some sharp work behind the stumps by Walton off Ridgeway.

This dismissal brought Gavin Waite to the crease and he played an undefeated innings to ensure the home side completed their run chase. There was another consolation wicket for Ridgeway when Baillie caught Haumann on the long on boundary. There was also a glimpse of what might have been when Baillie came on for the 22nd over and had Khalid stumped and trapped wicketkeeper Tony Radford lbw with consecutive deliveries.

The toss frequently counts for a lot in cricket, but in truth Hurley were beaten comfortably by a good side.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Hurley 1sts entertain Knotty Green at Shpherds Lane.

In Division 1 Sam Imlay top scored with 62 runs as HARPSDEN 2nds recorded their first win of the season at home against KNOTTY GREEN 2nds.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first the visitors were dismissed for 104 with Toby Stevens taking 3-30 for the hosts.

In reply Harpsden reached their required target of 105-4 in under 25 overs.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Harpsden 2nds travel to Chalfont St Giles 2nds.

HURLEY 2nds returned to winning ways in comprehensive fashion with a club record 239 run victory against a young PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds side in their Division 2 clash.

Having won the toss on a warm day, Hurley skipper Clive Williams had no hesitation in electing to bat first on what looked an excellent wicket and fast outfield.

Scoring was initially steady as Williams (10) and Mandeep Singh (125) put on an untroubled 55 for the first wicket in 12 overs before Williams was bowled via an inside edge trying to slap a full toss from Jon Wilson.

Singh and Josh Cole (86) accelerated the scoring, putting on 151 for the second wicket in only 15 overs with both batsmen being particularly brutal on anything too short.

Penn skipper Doug Marriot rotated his bowlers trying to make the breakthrough and it was the introduction of the effervescent Ajith Pillai (6-36) in the 27th over which paid instant dividends when his fourth ball saw Singh depart to a diving catch at deep square leg by Paul Nagle. Singh’s maiden century had taken only 78 balls and included 23 fours and two sixes. Cole continued to score freely as Pillai, bowling his gentle medium-pacers, ripped through Hurley’s middle order having Akash Singh (one) bowled, John Munday (zero) leg before and Jono Patrick (four) bowled in quick succession to leave the home team 234-5 after 32 overs. Munday was given out leg before wicket. Oscar Marriot ended Cole’s personal best innings with a century in sight when he chipped a low ball to square leg off a leading edge.

Ravi Singh’s rapid 30 not out continued the onslaught and with support from Joban Singh (10) and Scott Taylor (five) sought to get the score towards the 300 mark.

Singh and Liam Cole (one not out) run well to see Hurley finish on 303-8 off their 40 overs.

The Penn reply started in disastrous fashion when Alex Williams (2-13) had Pillai (zero) struck in the second over. Although youngsters Will Conroy (three) and James Woodhead (five) looked solid in defence they struggled to pierce the infield and increase the scoring.

Conroy eventually chipped a return catch to Williams and Joban Singh had Woodhead caught at third slip by a diving Mandeep Singh to leave Penn at 13-3 off eight overs.

Doug Marriot and Paul Nagle used their experience to try and survive against the first change bowlers of Ravi Singh (2-10) and Taylor (4-23). It was Singh that bowled Nagle with an off-cutter as Taylor, playing his first match of the season, tore through the middle order.

Marriot chipped Taylor to square leg where Liam Cole took his first senior catch, before having Jerry Turner (three) caught and bowled and Jon Wilson (four) caught by keeper Akash Singh. Penn were 44-8 off 23 overs before teenagers Mike Judge (10 not out) and Woolley (nine) briefly entertained the crowd with some lusty blows with a partnership of 19 in four overs before the latter was bowled by Taylor.

Liam Cole plied his flighted off-spin to finish off the innings in the 28th over when he had Tom Peck out for a duck adjudged lbw to bowl Penn out for 64 and register Hurley 2nds first win of the league season.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Hurley 2nds travel to The Lee.