National Cup exit for Peppard Stoke Row

PEPPARD STOKE ROW turned in a fabulous performance but were ultimately beaten by nine runs in their National Village Cup clash at COOKHAM DEAN on Sunday.

Things started badly even before the beginning of the game for the visitors when wicket-keeper Michael Chard dislocated a finger during the warm-up and the home side had no hesitation in batting after winning the toss.

However, Peter Lamsdale clean bowled Ben Millar early on and when Hamish Scott induced an edge from Sohil Mangat, replacement keeper Richard Ashton did the rest to leave the hosts reeling.

The introduction of 13-year-old left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale provided no respite for Cookham, the talented teenager having Yasir Qureshi stumped two balls after he had been struck for four over mid off.

Scott Harris then bowled Greg Davis and deflected the ball onto the stumps in his follow through to account for Paddy Castleden, the former Buckinghamshire opener, having made a classy 67.

Peppard Stoke Row’s other spinner Chris Humphreys (1-13 from seven overs) tied the Dean down at the death, and with 15-year-old Oli Sedgwick claiming 2-29, Cookham were restricted to 168-8 in their 40 overs.

Andy Watts and Will Legg gave the visitors a solid base in reply but in a sign of things to come, the former became the first victim when a Qureshi delivery spun viciously to clip his off stump.

Skipper Fergus Nutt was then cleaned up by Mangat before Legg was also bowled by Qureshi.

Peter Lamsdale and Jason Vaughan-Davies — the latter having raced across to the ground to replace Chard — fashioned a useful fourth-wicket partnership until both fell in one Sav Gandesha over.

Young Sedgwick and Ashton rotated the strike efficiently until the latter was run out for the second time in two days and with the wicket turning more and more and bouncing less and less, the visitors were eventually dismissed for 159 when Sedgwick was caught at long on from the final ball of the innings.