Lambert hits maiden century for Maharajahs

TEENAGE duo Archie Malcolm (2-16) and Marcus Laing (38) were the stand-out performers for PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS as they were thumped by 130 runs at home to a strong YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS outfit.

The away side racked up a formidable 263-6 in their 40 overs on good Peppard Common batting track and after Laing and Don Townsin had given the Pandas a reasonable start, they eventually subsided to 133 all out.

Mark Lambert struck his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS century as his side defeated EASTCOTE 3rds by 97 runs.

Lambert led from the front with a typically belligerent 108 — lifting his seasonal average to a colossal 263 — and with Suresh Sukul adding a sprightly 22 at the death, the Maharajahs were dismissed for 200 in just 28 overs of all-action cricket.

Eastcote struggled in reply and with Ben Rumble, Aled Roberts, Ben Proudfoot and Max Roberts all taking two wickets each, they were eventually dismissed for 103.