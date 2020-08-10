Monday, 10 August 2020

Tappan’s knock in vain as side lose out

YOUNGSTER Kyle Tappan made his second consecutive half-century, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW suffered a first Championship defeat of the season when they went down by 11 runs at BRAYWOOD on Saturday.

The hosts made a solid start after electing to bat, only losing their first wicket with the score on 38 when Syed Kazmi was caught by Mark Price off the bowling of Sam Fooks.

A crucial 92-run stand between Yaser Ahmed (52) and Mohammed Waheed (44) followed and despite the best efforts of Chris Humphreys (2-46) and Oli Sedgwick (2-56), Braywood ended their 45 overs on 205-9 during an innings which also featured four run outs. Peppard Stoke Row skipper Andy Watts and Oratory School youngster Tappan found the going tough early on, although the latter impressed with 52 before he edged Kamran Hafeez behind.

The game appeared up for the visitors as they collapsed to 122-6 but Sedgwick (34) and Humphreys (40 not out) gave them hope, only for the run rate to prove too high as the visitors closed on 194-8.

Peppard Stoke Row host Downley tomorrow (Saturday).

