Warriors claim inaugural win off final ball of match

IT was a day of firsts last Saturday as newly formed soft ball cricket team WARGRAVE WARRIORS triumphed in their first ever match at WEST ILSLEY.

Coached by Neville Wallace and assisted by Sam Bowers and U17s Berkshire County player Kaelin Dell, the visitors elected to field first and kept the hosts to single runs for most of the innings.

The Warriors made a strong start with two wickets. The first was a catch by Suzie Scofield, bowled by Larissa Gallagher in the fourth over. This was quickly followed by the safe hands of Sarah Bennett bowled by Roisin McMahon in the sixth over.

The teamwork on the field was outstanding as the hosts finished thier innings with just three fours. The final wicket came off the last ball of the innings bowled and run out by all-rounder Amelia Cox, wickets overall costing the home team 15 runs bringing their final score to 297. In reply, after a solid innings in the field, the required target was ambitious for the newcomers on a larger and slower pitch than they were used to.

Leading the charge to the crease, Larissa Gallagher and Rebecca Chisholm made a solid start.

This was followed by good performances from Sarah Bennett, Andrea Dell, McMahon and Scofield. With just five wickets lost, Wargrave were trailing by 46 runs as the final four batters, Ally Holloway, Sam Hood, Amelia Cox and Donné Paddison stepped out. Keeping the bowlers at bay, the final two pairs clocked up six fours and several twos. With only one ball left of the innings and Paddison up to strike, the Warriors needed two runs to win. A heart stopping sprint for a second run ended in a desperate lunge to victory for the away team.

With the inaugural game now under their belt Wargrave next host Binfield in their first home fixture.