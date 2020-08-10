Sheldon bags 500th first team wicket as hosts get off the mark

HENLEY 2nds maintained their unbeaten record in Division 2A last Saturday as they defeated DATCHET 2nds by nine wickets.

Batting first the visitors were restricted to 146-8 off their allotted 40 overs at the Brakspear Ground with Simon Wheeler being the pick of the bowlers taking 3-23.

In reply the hosts needed just under 26 overs to reach their target with Liam Hilditch top scoring with 69 not out. Ben Purchese was dismissed for 38 while Johnny Connell posted 35 not out as the home side recorded 147-1.

In Division 2B home side KIDMORE END recorded their first win of the season as they defeated BINFIELD.

Binfield won the toss and elected to field. Kidmore openers Tyagi and Singh got their side off to a fast start, putting on 44 runs in the first seven overs. Tyagi was the first man out 14 bowled as he tried to express his aggressive tendencies.

Sheldon and Singh then sought to maintain this advantage, but the introduction of experienced Goddard (1-29 from eight overs) to the attack slowed down the run rate. The lack of pace meant that Singh played a number of shots before being caught and bowled for 37.

Ashby joined Sheldon at the crease and the pair would lay the foundation for the rest of the innings and the later over assault that was to come. The pairing put on 79 for the third wicket in what was to be the largest partnership of the day. Sheldon fell for 40 in the 28th over and was replaced by Leach, and the acceleration of the innings started here.

Leach and Ashby ran between the wickets with energy and in just a few overs the duo put on 39 runs before Ashby was caught behind going for another cut shot. He scored 58 from 74 balls, striking five fours.

Bodeker came to the wicket and scored a run-a-ball 11 to maintain this momentum before he was dismissed. Leach (32) struck a six over the pavilion shortly before he was also dismissed.

Fountain saved the biggest fireworks for the last over of the innings as it was taken for 16 runs with three boundaries hammered into the leg side. He and Wilkinson put on 20 runs in two overs to see Kidmore End finish on 215-6 from their allotted 40 overs. The opening pair of Frost and Sheldon have a combined league cricket experience of more than 600 matches between them and they needed to use that experience to try and stay on top of the aggressive batting of Binfield.

The first three wickets all fell at the hand of Frost bowling Ennis and Clouting for single figure scores. This put Binfield on the back foot at 28-2. One firmly struck straight drive was to see the downfall of opener Lampwretch (32) as Frost’s athletic dive off his own bowling, in attempt to stop a certain boundary, resulted in him getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it onto the stumps to run out the hapless non-striking batsmen.

It was at this point the Binfield batsmen swung the game back in their favour, as batsmen, Andrews and Morgan assaulted the bowlers for the next six overs.

It was not until Sheldon’s final over of his first spell of bowling in nearly two years that the Kidmore side were able to reassert themselves in the game. Sheldon took the crucial wicket of Andrews, trapping him leg before wicket. This was an historic wicket as it was his 500th competitive first wicket for the club.

This allowed Tyagi to then take the second vital wicket. Tyagi had already been bowling accurately and hitting the bat hard, but his delivery to dismiss Morgan, pitching on the line of middle stump to jag down the hill and remove the off stump bail.

It was at this point Kidmore End squeezed the batsmen applying pressure by rotating, Ashby, Wlikinson, Chib and Frost. Chib put in his best bowling performance to date. His cunning variety of medium paced cutters saw batmen playing back when they should have been playing forward and this helped him to bowl Miller for 22 with a good off cutter.

Frost brought himself back into the attack dismissing Collett through a deceptive slower ball that was smartly caught by Wilkinson and bowling Adigantla. This gave Frost figures of 4-34.

Chib swifty finished off the last two batsmen with his accurate bowling, giving him figures of 3-19. Binfield’s last four wickets fell for nine runs as Kidmore won by 66 runs.

WARGRAVE 2nds suffered their first Division 4A defeat of the season as they went down by two wickets against visitors WOKINGHAM 3rds.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 159 with Salman Khalid and Joe Warren top scoring with 29 runs each.

In reply Wokingham posts 160-8 to win the match in an innings that saw John Rimmer take 3-21 for the hosts.

HARPSDEN are joint top of Division 4B after they ran out winners against CHALFONT ST GILES by 54 runs.

Blake Hogan-Keogh was the star player for Harpsden as he hit 145 in his side’s 288-4 innings in which Adam Birkett also scored 75.

In reply Chalfont St Giles ended their run chase short on 234-7 with Matt Stanley returning bowling figures of 3-50.

HENLEY 3rds lead Division 5B following their 36 run victory against BRACKNELL.

Adam Lubbock top scored with 71 not out whilst Andrew Hester hit 58 as Henley, batting first, posted a score of 240-4. In reply Bracknell were bowled out for 204 with Sean Taylor taking 5-43 and Chanula Wickramaratna 3-46.

In Division 6B WARGRAVE 3rds lost out by 110 runs against ALDERSHOT 2nds.

Batting first Aldershot put on 251-4 while in reply Wargrave posted 141-9.

KIDMORE END 2nds are still searching for their first win of the season after they went down to a nine wicket defeat against FINCHAMPSTEAD 4ths in Division 7A.

Kidmore End, batting first, put on 162-8 from their allotted overs before Finchampstead eased to 165-1 in just under 29 overs to secure victory.

WARGRAVE 4ths are bottom of Division 8A following their 51 run defeat against BAGSHOT 3rds.

Batting first Bagshot posted 208-9 with Edward King taking 4-24 and Max Meader 3-36. In reply Wargrave were bowled out for 157 with Venu Passikati top scoring with 33 not out.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds went down to a nine wicket defeat against UXBRIDGE 4ths. Batting first Kidmore End were bowled out for 100 whilst in reply Uxbridge eased to 102-1 in just under 18 overs.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a seven wicket defeat against SLOUGH 6ths.

Batting first Kidmore End put on 167-8 with Tom Inness top scoring with 39 not out. In reply Slough took just 20 overs to post 170-3 to win the match.