Woodcote lose out in tight encounter

WOODCOTE lost a tight game at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE in their Premier A clash by two wickets last Saturday.

Having been put into bat they were made to struggle for runs and only a very good innings by Jonny Clark (70), who scored half their runs, gave them a respectable total of 143 all out.

Jez Mayo, playing his first game for two years, also batted well, sharing a stand of 53 with Jonny Clark.

In reply, the Twyford openers made a good start with a half-century partnership, but with Ryan Van Heerden (1-17) bowling a good opening spell and a really good spell from skipper, James Worsfold (4-26) the result was never a foregone conclusion. Connor Mattimore also weighed in with 2-24.

Twyford edged over the line in the 34th over to leave Woodcote needing wins in their next two matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Nick Sedgwick impressed with 41 runs for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds, but they slipped to an opening seven-wicket Division 1 Group B loss at home to READING LIONS.

Fellow opener Henry Thorby (38) was also among the runs for the hosts but they were probably 50 runs light in amassing 181-9 in 40 overs.

The Lions made a fast start before U17 Owen Ravden and Jason Vaughan-Davies exerted a measure of control, but an excellent innings from the prolific Shiva Aruna (88 not out) ensured victory for the away side with more than eight overs to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds made a fine start to their Division 2 and 3 cup campaign with a comfortable 21-run home triumph against SHINFIELD 3rds.

Riaan Ackerman (84) and Pradeep Kumar (72 retired) shared a second-wicket stand of 165 as Peppard Stoke Row racked up a competitive 227-4 in their 40 overs.

Will Nassau-Lake (111) led the Shinfield reply, but after a frugal opening spell from Peppard Stoke Row captain Matt Kimber, James Rowson (3-32) and Mick Chard (2-45) swooped in to help restrict the away side to 206-7 in reply.