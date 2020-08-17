Master and pupil share 81-run stand to move side up league table

ORATORY School second master Matt Syddall played a vital role in firing PEPPARD STOKE ROW up to second in the Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns Championship as he starred with bat and ball in an 87-run victory against DOWNLEY.

Peppard skipper Andy Watts led the way for the home side with a hard-hitting 56 runs, only for the hosts to crash from 82-0 to 135-7 on a blameless Peppard Common track.

However, Syddall (52 runs from 34 balls) and his former student Chris Humphreys (33, not out) shared a vital 81-run stand for the eighth wicket before the home side eventually ended their 45 overs on 228-8.

Downley began their reply in belligerent fashion as Adnan Shahzad in particular threw his bat at anything, albeit he was eventually caught in the deep off the bowling of Peter Lamsdale for 38.

The introduction of spin then turned the game in PSR’s favour, 13-year-old Connor Lamsdale (3-27 from eight overs) once again showcasing his talents before Humphreys (2-37), Syddall (2-18) and Watts (2-8) ensured the visitors collapsed from 77-1 to 141 all out.